Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Cat dies from cancer

The Brief A bloodhound with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office recently passed away from cancer. K-9 Cat was donated by Linda Boles at Find-M Friends Inc. in August 2019. PCSO says ‘Cat’ helped find many lost kids, lost hikers, lost elderly patients and ‘bad guys.'



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its K-9s.

The agency’s bloodhound named Catherine, who was affectionately called ‘Cat’, passed away after a sudden and brief battle with cancer.

READ: 2025 Atlantic hurricane season brings elevated risk of major landfalls, experts predict

According to PCSO, Cat was donated by Linda Boles at Find-M Friends Inc. in August 2019.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

In a post on social media, PCSO stated that Cat found many lost children, lost elderly patients, lost hikers and missing items.

READ: Peeping Tom caught on camera peering into windows of South Tampa home: Police

The post also stated that ‘Cat’ helped find ‘bad guys’ too.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

In January, she helped find a suspect who ran away from deputies during an attempted traffic stop.

But, PCSO says ‘Cat’ loved children and they loved her.

READ: Florida deputy killed in shootout with suspect outside store

The beloved bloodhound had two partners in her 6.5 years with PCSO, Master Deputy Terry Roberts and Deputy Clayton Coquyt.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

In its social media post, the agency thanked VCA Lake Wales Animal Hospital for taking care of Cat, especially at the end of her life.

It ended the post by stating, "Thank you Cat for your 6.5 years of service to the PCSO and to the people of Polk County. We will miss you so much. Rest in Peace, good girl."

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: