13-year-old girl reported missing in Orlando

A 13-year-old girl was reported missing in Orange County on Tuesday.

Madeline Soto was last seen on Monday morning in the area of Town Loop Boulevard and Hunter's Park Lane in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies went out and took an initial report on Monday night and Missing Persons Detectives are actively working the case on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office told FOX 35.

The 5-foot-1, 110-pound girl was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, black shorts and white Crocs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-HELP.