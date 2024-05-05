Deadly crash in Citrus County

A 23-year-old Beverly Hills (FL) man died at the scene of a crash early on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Troopers say the man was driving a Hyundai Accent north on North Forest Ridge Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver lost control of the car at a curve in the road and left the highway. FHP says the Hyundai hit a pedestrian guardrail before flipping and hitting a set of utility pole guide wires.

The car stopped in the 200 block of West Pentstemon Court, according to law enforcement.

