Man accused of killing girlfriend after stabbing her 65 times; State Attorney’s Office seeks death penalty

article

The Brief Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a former MacDill Air Force Base data analyst accused of stabbing his girlfriend 65 times in his Tampa home. Emergency dispatchers received two 911 calls during the attack, including one where the victim can be heard begging for her life and another from the suspect admitting to the killing. Authorities arrested the suspect at the scene before detectives uncovered bloody evidence throughout the residence, leading to first-degree murder charges.



A former MacDill Air Force Base data analyst could face the death penalty after prosecutors say he brutally stabbed his girlfriend 65 times inside his Tampa home on June 19.

Tampa Murder Investigation

What we know:

Kyle Sanchez, 36, is accused of killing Amanda Roark less than a week after her 37th birthday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office stated that on June 19, deputies responded to 4867 Tuscan Loon Drive in Tampa regarding a dead person.

HCSO officials said they received two 911 calls. A woman's voice, identified as Roark, was heard saying, "You’re [expletive] killing me" and "Please stop."

On the other call, Sanchez was heard telling dispatchers he had killed his girlfriend and that she was "gone."

When deputies arrived, they found Sanchez inside the home. HCSO said he came downstairs wearing a black shirt and no shorts, covered in blood on his arms, legs and thighs.

According to court documents, when asked what happened, Sanchez said they had a knife fight and that she was gone. Sanchez added that his girlfriend had not been breathing for about a minute.

Deputies found Roark lying on the floor with a large cut on her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sanchez was taken to Tampa General Hospital for a severe cut on his right hand. Detectives say when they spoke to him, he was handcuffed to the bed and appeared calm.

During an audio interview, Sanchez said he had lived at the home alone for a few years and had been dating Roark since December 2024. He stated he does not have any mental health disorders, only general anxiety.

Deputies executed a search warrant on the home, finding blood on the sidewalk and the inside door handle. On the main floor, detectives saw a white door with blood smeared on the inside, along with a possible handprint indicating someone had tried to exit.

Court documents also state much of the second floor also showed evidence of blood. Detectives found Roark's wallet and overnight bag in the kitchen area, along with two kitchen knives next to her body.

According to deputies, a couch was covered in blood and had cuts in the cushion. Blood was also found on the ceiling.

Sanchez is a former data analyst at MacDill Air Force Base. HCSO states his contract ended a month before the killing.

Prosecutors also requested a DNA saliva sample from Sanchez based on probable cause for sexual battery, according to court documents filed on July 7.

The Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and noted Roark had injuries to his hands, which appeared to be defensive wounds, and stab wounds to her chest and abdomen.

The medical examiner determined there was probable cause that Sanchez intentionally and with premeditation caused Roark's death by stabbing her multiple times.

The State Attorney’s Office filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty, citing the aggravating factor under Florida law that the crime was "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel."

Sanchez is charged with first-degree murder. The State Attorney's office states Sanchez is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 6 for a status review.

Unanswered Case Details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a motive behind the fatal stabbing.

Officials have not disclosed the findings from the requested DNA saliva sample related to the sexual battery allegation.