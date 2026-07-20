Hillsborough woman accused of murder in death of 3-year-old girl: HCSO
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A Hillsborough County woman was arrested in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl who investigators say suffered deadly injuries while in her care.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Grace Wingate, 29, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant from last week.
What we know:
The investigation began earlier this year on April 25, when the child died after being taken to Brandon Regional Hospital with what deputies described as several "inflicted" injuries.
During the investigation, detectives learned the injuries happened while the child was under the care of Wingate, according to HCSO.
The Medical Examiner later ruled the child's death a homicide.
Wingate was arrested in Riverview on the following charges:
- Child neglect with great bodily harm
- Aggravated child abuse
- First-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse
What they're saying:
"This is a heartbreaking and disturbing case. A child lost her life at the hands of the person entrusted to protect her," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We will not tolerate violence against anyone in our community, especially innocent children, and we will work relentlessly with the State Attorney's Office to ensure she faces the maximum consequences the law allows."
What we don't know:
HCSO has not yet disclosed the exact physical nature of the injuries found on the toddler.
What's next:
HCSO said the investigation remains active.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.