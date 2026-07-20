3 men accused of using jail trustee to smuggle meth, tobacco and drugs into Florida jail

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The Brief Three men face charges following an investigation into a Bay County Jail contraband smuggling operation in Bay County. Investigators used a controlled decoy package to catch a jail trustee hiding illegal drugs and tobacco at an automotive shop. Two co-conspirators allegedly coordinated the drop and arranged payments to introduce illegal items into the facility.



Three men face criminal charges after law enforcement uncovered a scheme to smuggle drugs and tobacco into a Florida jail facility using a decoy package operation, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

Bay County jail smuggling scheme

What we know:

Investigators with the Bay County Sheriff's Office special investigations division said they received information about a plan to smuggle illegal items into the county jail. The plan allegedly involved bringing tobacco, methamphetamine and buprenorphine strips to a jail trustee working at the agency's automotive shop.

Deputies said they prepared and delivered a controlled decoy package to a designated drop spot to intercept the operation.

According to BCSO, surveillance units watched as 43-year-old jail trustee Norman Barfield III picked up the package and attempted to hide it inside the automotive shop.

Officers immediately took Barfield into custody and recovered the decoy package alongside contraband found during the operation.

Investigators said they identified 37-year-old Derrick Parnell and 46-year-old James Hill as co-conspirators in the scheme.

According to BCSO, Parnell and Hill coordinated the drop, with Parnell arranging payment to Barfield to bring the package into the facility.

Barfield faces charges of attempted introduction of contraband into a county jail, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Parnell faces three counts of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a county jail involving methamphetamine, tobacco and buprenorphine.

Hill faces one count of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a county jail involving tobacco.

Bay County sheriff investigation details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the total monetary value or exact quantities of the contraband recovered during the operation.

It remains unconfirmed whether additional individuals outside or inside the facility are facing investigation in connection with the scheme.

Local law enforcement security measures

What they're saying:

In a social media statement, the sheriff's office emphasized its stance on facility safety.

"The Bay County Sheriff's Office remains committed to preventing the introduction of illegal drugs, tobacco, and other contraband into the Bay County Jail," the agency wrote. "Investigators will continue to aggressively pursue anyone who attempts to compromise the safety and security of the facility, whether they are inside or outside the jail."