Pacific Rim restaurant owner vows to rebuild after blaze

The Brief Pacific Rim restaurant on Hillview Street in Sarasota caught fire over the weekend. Owner Veth Senenoi and his family have felt an outpouring of support from the community. Community support is rallying online and on the ground as the family vows to rebuild.



A fire heavily damaged Pacific Rim, a staple Sarasota restaurant on Hillview Street, leaving its owners determined to rebuild after nearly 30 years in business.

Fire at Sarasota restaurant

What we know:

Pacific Rim restaurant owner Veth Senenoi left the family business on Hillview Street around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. He went home shortly before closing time.

"I packed up, I left. I didn’t smell anything it was fine," he said.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, a friend who was cleaning nearby called Senenoi.

"She said something is wrong at your restaurant. I think there is a fire," he recalled.

He rushed back to find fire engines and crews actively working to extinguish the flames.

Extensive fire and smoke damage left the ceiling exposed. Senenoi said the fire appears to have started in the back office.

Pacific Rim owner Veth Senenoi surveys extensive fire, smoke, and structural damage inside his dining room after an early morning blaze on Hillview Street in Sarasota.

The restaurant has served as a community fixture for 28 years. Over nearly three decades, Senenoi and his family supported numerous Sarasota organizations and events.

"Everything, it’s like my life. My whole life. Not just my whole life. It’s part of the community’s life. Everybody is like, ‘Oh my god. Even the fire marshal is like this is my first date with my wife.’ We’ve been here for so long," he said.

Local residents have rallied through phone calls, messages, and an online fundraiser to help the business rebuild.

"Everything, it’s like my life. My whole life. Not just my whole life. It’s part of the community’s life. Everybody is like oh my god. Even the fire marshal is like this is my first date with my wife. We’ve been here for so long," said Senenoi.

For nearly three decades, Senenoi and his family welcomed guests who became an extension of their family.

He says they will be back better than ever.

"The plan is to build it better, try to help the community as much as I can," he said.

Fans and drying equipment sit inside the smoke-damaged interior of Pacific Rim on Hillview Street as clean-up efforts begin following a weekend fire.

Community Support

What's next:

An online fundraiser has raised more than $100,000 to help with initial repairs.

Cause of Hillview Street blaze

What we don't know:

Senenoi believes the fire was electrical and could have started around 3:30 a.m. The fire marshal is actively working to determine how the fire officially started as the family takes the next steps towards rebuilding.