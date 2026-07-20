How Florida's redrawn district map shifts Kathy Castor's reelection odds

The Brief Rep. Kathy Castor faces a major reelection fight after Florida state officials redrew her Tampa Bay congressional district. The boundary changes shift her district from favoring Democrats by eight points to leaning Republican by 11 points. Eight Republican candidates are competing in the Aug. 18 primary for the right to challenge her in November.



Rep. Kathy Castor is preparing for the toughest reelection battle of her Congressional career after Republican state leaders redrew her Tampa Bay district to favor conservative voters.

Florida District Map Redrawn

What we know:

Florida leaders reshaped the state's congressional map, altering four Democratic seats including Castor's 14th District. State officials said the previous maps failed to account for population growth and improperly grouped Black voters into specific districts.

Castor has represented parts of Tampa and St. Petersburg since 2007. The redrawn boundaries remove heavily Democratic areas of St. Petersburg and add conservative rural regions in Hillsborough County.

Historic Shift in Democratic Support

The backstory:

Castor has won 10 straight elections, with her narrowest victory margin standing at 15 percentage points. In 2024, voters in her original district backed Kamala Harris by eight points while Castor won her seat by 15.

Under the updated lines, the district would have supported Donald Trump by 11 points during the 2024 presidential election. That represents a 19-point political shift across the electorate.

Unknown General Election Matchup

What we don't know:

It remains unclear which Republican challenger will win the August primary to challenge Castor in the general election. Officials have not confirmed how much national Democratic organizations will spend to defend the seat against what they term a gerrymander.

It is also unknown whether broader political conditions will swing local voters toward Democrats, as state voters previously leaned conservative during the 2018 and 2022 elections.

Economic Challenges Drive Campaign Focus

Dig deeper:

The updated 14th District now encompasses Town 'N' Country, South Tampa, Riverview, extending east to the Polk County line and south to the Manatee County line.

Castor said she will focus her campaign on local economic concerns, including housing costs, electric bills, grocery prices, healthcare and hurricane recovery. She stated that candidates cannot run from the economic pain affecting working families.

Republican Candidates Target Seat

What they're saying:

Eight Republicans have entered the primary, including former State Rep. Mike Beltran, current State Rep. Kevin Steele and former Trump aide Bea Valenti. Beltran said Castor has done little for Tampa Bay, while Steele and Valenti argued that voters in the district feel unheard.

Castor said she welcomes the campaign and public service effort. She emphasized that recent special election victories across Florida show Democrats can win in newly drawn conservative territory.

Primary Election Approaches Fast

What's next:

The Republican primary election will take place Aug. 18 to select Castor's general election opponent.

A StPetePolls.org survey released last Wednesday showed Castor leading Beltran and Steele in hypothetical general election matchups, while Beltran led the Republican primary field.