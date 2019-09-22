Man arrested in fatal Spring Hill shooting faces judge

A Pasco County man accused of murder will remain in jail after a judge denied him bond on Sunday.

Joshua Nichols, 21, was arrested on Saturday and charged with homicide after witnesses said he shot a man outside a home on Albright Road.

According to the arrest affidavit, Nichols was at the residence with several other people when the victim and another man showed up.

The two men argued, but witnesses say Nichols retrieved a shotgun.

Nichols denied having the gun to deputies when questioned.

The arrest documents go on to say that after a verbal altercation, Nichols shot the victim and left him for dead in the driveway.

Investigators said Nichols brought the gun back inside the home and fled, only to be found and arrested a short time later.

Advertisement

At the time of the arrest Nichols was two weeks into a 36-month probation on unrelated drug charges.

The recent arrest was a violation of that probation, and ultimately aided Judge James Stearns in his decision to revoke bond.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Nichols will remain in jail until his next court date. He is currently facing one count of murder, and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

The identity of the victim was not released due to Marsy's Law.