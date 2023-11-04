Man dies after being ejected from car on SR-674: FHP

article

A 30-year-old man died early Saturday morning after being ejected from his car during a crash, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the man from Ocilla, Georgia was driving his Dodge Charger north on 7th Street around 4:49 a.m. A 21-year Wimauma man was driving a Ford F150 east on SR-674, according to troopers.

Authorities say as the Georgia man approached the intersection, he did not stop at a stop sign and entered the path of the F150.

The truck hit the charger and both vehicles rotated to the unpaved northeast shoulder of the road, according to FHP. Troopers say the 30-year-old man was thrown out of the Charger.

He was taken to the hospital which is where he died, according to officials.

Troopers say the passenger in the Charger, a 22-year-old Ocilla, Georgia man, suffered serious injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

FHP says neither the driver nor passenger of the Charger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Wimauma man and his 27-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, according to officials.