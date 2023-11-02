Man killed in crash on I-75 near Brandon after being ejected from car: FHP

article

A man is dead after being ejected from a car in a crash on I-75 near Brandon on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, troopers responded to I-75 near the SR-60 access ramp at around 11:52 a.m. on Thursday.

A Land Rover SUV had been driving on the eastbound entrance ramp from the Selmon Expressway to northbound I-75 when it failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the roadway. It then entered the access ramp and collided with the passenger side of a Toyota SUV that had been driving on the I-75 access ramp to SR-60.

Photo courtesy: FHP Tampa

Both cars then careened through the grass shoulder and came to a rest in the northbound lanes of I-75. The Toyota overturned and the driver, a 50-year-old man from Temple Terrace, was ejected.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to FHP. The second driver, a 56-year-old woman from Clearwater, wasn't injured in the crash.