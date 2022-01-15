Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County
8
Rip Current Statement
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Gale Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until MON 8:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from SAT 5:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Man fatally shot by Duke University officer after emergency room struggle

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated 11:28AM
News
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
0d80c622-image (3) article

Police said a man in the custody of Durham police at Duke University Hospital took an officer's gun before being shot by campus police. (Source: Duke University)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - A man in police custody was shot and killed in a North Carolina emergency room early Saturday after scuffling with an officer, officials said.

The man was in the custody of Durham police and was receiving treatment at Duke University Hospital, news outlets reported.

While receiving treatment, he began struggling with an officer and took his gun, Duke Health Director Sarah Avery said in a statement.

A Duke University officer responded and shot the man, according to the statement. Duke Health medical staff tended to the man, but he didn't survive. No one else was injured.

The Duke University Police Department contacted the State Bureau of Investigation to assist with the investigation.

The emergency room remained open with reduced capacity while authorities combed the scene.

Neither the man nor the officers involved were immediately identified. It was unclear why the man had been arrested and why he was receiving medical treatment.