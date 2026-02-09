Polk County limits speakers on non-agenda public comments as animal advocates vow to make voices heard

The Brief The Polk County Commission recently passed a new resolution limiting the number of speakers to 15 or 45 minutes of speaking time. Since last year, animal welfare advocates and community members have attended Polk County Commission meetings, voicing their concerns about conditions at the Polk County Animal Control Shelter. The county made the change because commissioners say it'll significantly shorten the length of the meetings.



Polk County is now limiting the number of people who can speak during general public comment sessions at commission meetings.

This seems to be in response to animal welfare advocates showing up to the meetings in mass and speaking out about conditions at the Polk County Animal Control Shelter.

The backstory:

Vicky Quintanilla is part of the animal advocacy groups: Animal Defenders and Helping Cats of Central Florida. She's been outspoken about the overpopulation of cats and dogs and high euthanasia rates at the Polk County Animal Control Shelter.

She also has been pushing for a trap, neuter, vaccinate, release program, which would allow the shelter to be designated as a non-kill shelter.

"Every other county has that," she explained. "If Polk County were to do that, than the amount of animals being killed inside the shelter, that would be reduced."

Dig deeper:

Since last year, she and many other advocates and community members have attended multiple Polk County Commission meetings, voicing their concerns.

First, Quintanilla said the commission moved public comments on non-agenda items to the end of the meetings, which she says created a chilling effect. And now, they recently passed a new resolution limiting the number of speakers to 15 or to 45 minutes of speaking time.

"My first reaction is how much more do they want to create all these procedural barriers on citizens who need to come to them," said Quintanilla. "They were elected by the people to help them. What they're asking of them is something reasonable, humane, ethical."

The other side:

The county made the change because commissioners say it'll significantly shorten the length of the meetings which tend to go on longer because of the many speakers.

The sheriff's office, which runs the shelter, has stated in the past that the shelter's overpopulation is due to irresponsible pet owners who don't spay or neuter their animals, therefore causing the shelter to become a dumping ground for unwanted and unhealthy animals. They've maintained that animals in the facility are well cared for.

What's next:

Quintanilla says despite this change, they'll continue to make their voices heard.