Man found dead in retention pond near International Plaza in Tampa, TPD investigating

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The Brief Tampa Police responded to a report of a body in a retention pond near International Plaza just before 8 a.m. on Monday. The Tampa Police Dive Team recovered the body of an adult Black male from the water. While detectives work to identify the man and notify his family, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.



A body was discovered in a retention pound near International Plaza on Monday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the 2200 block of N. Westshore Blvd just before 8 a.m. after receiving a report of a body in the water. Investigators found a deceased adult Black male and members of the Tampa Police Dive Team responded to the scene to recover the body.

Detectives are working to identify the man and notify his family, according to TPD.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details are expected to be released as more evidence is gathered.