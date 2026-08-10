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Murder-suicide stemming from kidnapping under investigation in Spring Hill: Deputies

By
FOX 13 News
Pasco County
Published August 10, 2026 7:56 PM EDT
Published August 10, 2026 7:56 PM EDT

The Brief

    • An investigation in Spring Hill is underway after a murder-suicide. 
    • Deputies said it started as a kidnapping. 
    • Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco and Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri are expected to give an update on this case at around 9:30 p.m. Monday. 

SPRING HILL, Fla. - A murder-suicide that stems from a kidnapping is under investigation in Spring Hill, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. 

Spring Hill murder-suicide investigation

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released many details about the investigation, but they did confirm this was an isolated incident. 

Sheriffs to give update

What's next:

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco and Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri are expected to give an update on this case at around 9:30 p.m. Monday. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a social media post from the Pasco Sheriff's Office. 

Pasco CountyPinellas CountyCrime and Public Safety