Murder-suicide stemming from kidnapping under investigation in Spring Hill: Deputies
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A murder-suicide that stems from a kidnapping is under investigation in Spring Hill, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.
Spring Hill murder-suicide investigation
What we don't know:
Deputies have not released many details about the investigation, but they did confirm this was an isolated incident.
Sheriffs to give update
What's next:
Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco and Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri are expected to give an update on this case at around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a social media post from the Pasco Sheriff's Office.