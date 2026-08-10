Murder-suicide stemming from kidnapping under investigation in Spring Hill: Deputies

The Brief An investigation in Spring Hill is underway after a murder-suicide. Deputies said it started as a kidnapping. Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco and Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri are expected to give an update on this case at around 9:30 p.m. Monday.



A murder-suicide that stems from a kidnapping is under investigation in Spring Hill, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Spring Hill murder-suicide investigation

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released many details about the investigation, but they did confirm this was an isolated incident.

Sheriffs to give update

What's next:

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco and Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri are expected to give an update on this case at around 9:30 p.m. Monday.