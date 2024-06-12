Man found dead in Tampa, homicide investigation underway: TPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A homicide investigation is underway in the 1500 block of Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, according to officers.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the area at around 5:15 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers said a man was found with "upper body trauma," according to investigators.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD said this remains an active investigation.