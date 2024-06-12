Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in Tampa, homicide investigation underway: TPD

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  June 12, 2024 7:35pm EDT
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in the 1500 block of Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, according to officers. 

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the area at around 5:15 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers said a man was found with "upper body trauma," according to investigators. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

TPD said this remains an active investigation. 

