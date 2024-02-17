Man killed during hit-and-run crash in Sumter County, investigators searching for driver

A 63-year-old Lake Mary man died on US-301 after a hit-and-run crash overnight, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man was found dead in the center median of the roadway at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to FHP, a vehicle believed to be a 1992-1997 model Ford Bronco or F-Series Ford pickup truck was headed south in the inside lane of US-301. Investigators say south of CR-102, the vehicle hit the 63-year-old man who was walking in the roadway.

After the crash, authorities say the driver fled the scene.

Investigators say some of the vehicle parts were at the crash scene, but the color of the truck is unknown. The truck involved in the hit-and-run is missing its left front headlight housing, according to troopers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

