St. Pete man driving stolen Jeep arrested after running from crash that seriously injured 1, police say

A St. Petersburg man accused of speeding when he lost control of a stolen Jeep causing a roll-over crash that injured his friend has been arrested.

Police say Ke’Andrae Davis, 21, was driving a stolen gray Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on 20th Street South at a high rate of speed shortly before 11:45 p.m. on February 10.

Davis’s friend, Vincent Green, 20, jumped onto the back of the vehicle before it sped down the street, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

READ: Spring Hill man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 crossing guards

A short time later, according to investigators, Davis lost control of the vehicle, which swerved, flipped, and threw Green off the back of the Jeep.

Ke'Andrae Davis mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Officers say Davis climbed out of the Jeep before they arrived.

Green was taken to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition.

READ: Man arrested after leading FHP on pursuit on I-275 in Hillsborough County

Davis was found and arrested on Wednesday night.

He has been charged with grand theft motor vehicle, reckless driving with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with a witness, resisting an officer without violence, and having no valid driver's license.