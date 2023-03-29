Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tampa, police say

article

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on West Waters Avenue near North Ola Avenue in Tampa Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded around 4:55 p.m. to a crash involved a motorcycle and a van.

Officers found the motorcyclist, a man in his mid-20s, died from his injuries before they arrived at the scene, according to crash investigators.

READ: Missing Arkansas teen found in Tampa more than two months after she was last seen, investigators say

The other driver of the gray Kia van involved in the crash did remain on scene, Tampa police said.

Waters Avenue was closed in both directions between North Ola Avenue and North Lynn Avenue while investigators processed the scene, the department said.