Man killed, woman critically hurt in St. Pete motorcycle crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man died and a woman was critically injured in a motorcycle crash at a St. Petersburg intersection on Thursday night, police said.
According to SPPD, the Harley-Davidson was headed southbound on Tyrone Boulevard North shortly before 10:30 p.m. and veered off the road during a left turn, hitting a tree.
Michael Frye, Jr., 40, died at the hospital. His passenger, a 50-year-old woman from Mississippi, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
