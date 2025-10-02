Man rescued near Skyway Bridge after boat capsizes: USCG
TAMPA - A man was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after his boat capsized near the Skyway Bridge on Thursday.
What we know:
Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast say that the man was not injured.
The boat was successfully recovered.
What we don't know:
The name of the man rescued was not released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the U.S. Coast Guard.