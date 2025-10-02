Man rescued near Skyway Bridge after boat capsizes: USCG

A man was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after his boat capsized near the Skyway Bridge on Thursday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: USCG.

What we know:

Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast say that the man was not injured.

The boat was successfully recovered.

What we don't know:

The name of the man rescued was not released.

