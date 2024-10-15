Expand / Collapse search

Man riding scooter hit, killed by PSTA bus

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 15, 2024 2:41pm EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man died after being hit by a PSTA bus while riding an electric scooter on Tuesday morning, St. Petersburg police said.

According to SPPD, the bus hit the man shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of 22nd Avenue North and the Pinellas Trail.

Police said the man, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital.

Video: Suspected armed robbers arrested after victim tracks stolen phone, HCSO says

Ten passengers were on the bus at the time, SPPD said. No injuries were reported on the bus.

The investigation is active and ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: