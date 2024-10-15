Man riding scooter hit, killed by PSTA bus

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man died after being hit by a PSTA bus while riding an electric scooter on Tuesday morning, St. Petersburg police said.

According to SPPD, the bus hit the man shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of 22nd Avenue North and the Pinellas Trail.

Police said the man, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital.

Ten passengers were on the bus at the time, SPPD said. No injuries were reported on the bus.

The investigation is active and ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.

