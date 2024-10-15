Video: Suspected armed robbers arrested after victim tracks stolen phone, HCSO says

Two men face felony charges after robbing two people at gunpoint outside an apartment building, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office said.

According to HCSO, the victims were sitting in a car off Douglas Oaks Circle shortly after 8 p.m. Monday when the robbers approached them, then took off with the victims' phones.

One of the victims tracked their stolen phone, investigators said, leading deputies and Tampa police officers to the suspects.

Investigators arrested two men accused of robbing two people who were sitting in their car on Monday night. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Helicopter and bodycam videos show investigators tracking down Jamel Hernandez, 21, and Kareem Hernandez, 23, and arresting the pair.

"These arrests are a prime example of how inter-agency teamwork can swiftly bring dangerous criminals to justice," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to ensure that those who threaten the safety of Hillsborough County residents are taken off the streets."

Both suspects face charges of armed robbery with a firearm and armed burglary.

