Hit-and-run in Hillsborough County leaves man seriously hurt, troopers searching for driver

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who took off after hitting a pedestrian in Hillsborough County on Wednesday night.

According to FHP, a black 2002-08 model Dodge Ram hit the 64-year-old victim shortly before 6:30 p.m. along State Road 674 east of 4th Street in Wimauma.

The initial impact caused the victim to get hit by another vehicle, a Cadillac XTS, FHP said. That driver stayed at the scene.

The victim went to the hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers.

(Image courtesy of FHP.)

Surveillance video released by FHP shows the Dodge Ram and its driver, who troopers say drove away from the scene.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

