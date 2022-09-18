Man shot after walking into Pasco County woods, deputies say
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an adult man Sunday morning.
Deputies say the man was walking near the intersection of State Road 52 and Colony Road in New Port Richey when he entered the woods and was shot and killed by an unknown individual.
All directions of State Road 52 between Shadow Ridge Blvd. and Moon Lake Road were closed while authorities investigated, but have since reopened.