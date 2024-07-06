Tampa man kills suspected home intruder, police investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Tampa Police Department says they responded to the Palmetto Beach Community for a reported burglary early on Saturday morning.

Around 4:19 a.m., police say they went to a home in the 1300 block of South Bermuda Blvd. When they arrived, a man at the home said someone broke in through a window, according to TPD.

The man told police that he shot the intruder.



According to investigators, officers found a man in his early 40s suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials say he was pronounced dead.

The shooter stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

