Polk County deputy resigns after arrest on domestic violence charges

A deputy has resigned after his arrest on domestic violence charges, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

PCSO says Anthony Martinez was involved in several incidents with two women he dated between June 2023 and June 2024.

Martinez is accused of slamming a drawer on one woman's hand and later pushing the same woman into a wall during separate arguments last year.

Another woman told deputies that Martinez threatened her several times, including at gunpoint, from November 2023 through June 2024. In one incident back in March, investigators say Martinez tried to take control of the vehicle the victim was driving on I-4.

Sheriff Grady Judd says Martinez admitted to some of the accusations and denied others in an interview prior to his arrest.

"Real men should protect women, not harm them," Judd said in a statement. "Mr. Martinez obviously has some anger management issues. We have arrested him and he has resigned. Had he not resigned, he would have been fired. He has lost his ability to be a law enforcement officer."

Martinez faces charges of domestic violence battery, false imprisonment, culpable negligence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm.

