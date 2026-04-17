Man sitting on Swann Avenue hit, killed by driver: TPD

The Brief A man was hit and killed while sitting on Swan Ave. Thursday night, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police said the 25-year-old woman who struck the man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. Investigators noted that neither speed nor impairment were contributing factors to the crash.



Tampa police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash.

What we know:

It happened shortly after 10:35 p.m. in the westbound lanes of W. Swann Ave., just east of S. Gomez Ave.

Police said a man was sitting in a unlit, darkened section of the street as a 25-year-old woman driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Passat was traveling westbound on W. Swann Ave.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the woman did not see the man due to the limited lighting and the man’s unexpected position in the roadway and struck him.

The man died at the scene.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Investigators noted that neither speed nor impairment were contributing factors to the crash.

The driver was not cited, and criminal charges are not expected.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the man was sitting on the unlit street.

What's next:

Traffic homicide investigators are working to identify the man and notify his next of kin.