Man stabbed in machete attack in Clearwater: PCSO

A man was stabbed in a machete attack early Thursday morning in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

According to PCSO, deputies responded to the 1700 block of Thompson Avenue #A at around 12:35 a.m. regarding an aggravated battery call involving a machete.

READ: Citrus County mother and daughter arrested after animals, kids removed from ‘inhumane’ living conditions

The male victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and is in stable condition, according to deputies.

There have been no arrests made at this time, but PCSO reported there is no threat to the public.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: