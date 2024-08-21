Citrus County mother and daughter arrested after animals, kids removed from ‘inhumane’ living conditions

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Deputies in Citrus County seized more than a dozen dogs and cats, removed two children, and arrested a mother and daughter who they say were living in ‘inhumane’ and ‘unfit’ conditions.

On Monday, Melissa Dawn Heward, 42, of Homosassa, and her daughter, Samantha Lynn Heward, 21, of Homosassa, were arrested on several animal cruelty charges.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, animal control officers have gone to a home on West Akazian Lane in Homosassa 38 times for allegations of neglect and loose dogs.

The officers said they tried to work with owner Melissa Heward to allow her time to get all animals up to date on rabies vaccines and county licenses and get medical care for some minor medical issues the dogs were experiencing.

They also suggested that she get rid of some of her dogs to make it easier to care for the animals.

In February, officers said Melissa Heward was mandated to provide medical care for three dogs with skin issues and hair loss, and CCSO said she complied with that mandate.

In June, animal control officers went back to the home for a follow-up visit and stated that while conditions inside the residence had deteriorated slightly, it did not warrant the removal of the animals.

The officers said they encouraged Melissa Heward again to decrease the number of dogs in her care and she surrendered three puppies and five cats at that time.

According to CCSO, officers continued to monitor the well-being of the remaining animals and living conditions, but nobody was home during several follow-up visits and Melissa Heyward refused to let officers into the home, so they could not assess the conditions of the animals or the residence.

After neighbors reported hearing frequent dog fights at the home, animal control officers went back on August 15. At that time, officers said Melissa Heward agreed to surrender two dogs, but admitted she had not complied with the mandate to get the remaining dogs the required rabies vaccinations.

The officers added that they told Melissa Heward that she needed to get veterinary care for the dogs that received minor injuries during the dog fights.

On Aug. 19, the officers went back to confirm that the dogs got the medical care they needed. The officers said that was the first time they were allowed inside the home since June and they said conditions inside the home were significantly worse than on any previous visit and immediately asked deputies to respond.

According to CCSO, a total of 11 dogs and five cats were seized due to inhumane and unhealthy living conditions.

Several dogs and cats had minor medical issues and had not received proper care, according to authorities.

After discovering that two minor children were also living in the home, deputies called the Department of Children and Families, which removed both kids from the house.

County Code Enforcement also responded due to the home being considered an unsafe structure.

Melissa Heward was arrested on 10 counts of animal cruelty associated with the 11 dogs living in the home. Samantha Heward, who also lived in the house and claimed ownership and care of the cats, was arrested on four counts of animal cruelty and one count of aggravated animal cruelty.

All animals were surrendered to the county and are being medically evaluated and receiving the care the animals need.

"These arrests serve as a reminder that our community will not tolerate animal cruelty or neglect," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "We are committed to protecting all lives, including those of animals, and ensuring that those who cause harm are held accountable."

Deputies say there could be more charges as the investigation moves forward.

