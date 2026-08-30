Man struck by lightning while jet skiing near Fort De Soto: PCSO
TIERRA VERDE, Fla. - A man was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after he was struck by lightning while jet skiing near Fort De Soto on Saturday evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Pinellas jet ski lightning strike
What we know:
Deputies responded to the area shortly after 6:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a man riding a jet ski had been struck by lightning, PCSO said.
Incident details
What we don't know:
The man was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. His condition was described as life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.