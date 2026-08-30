Man struck by lightning while jet skiing near Fort De Soto: PCSO

The Brief A man remains hospitalized in life-threatening condition after being struck by lightning while jet skiing near Fort De Soto Saturday evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Emergency crews rushed to the water shortly after 6:30 p.m. following reports of the strike. Paramedics took the injured rider to a local hospital, while PCSO continues to investigate.



A man was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after he was struck by lightning while jet skiing near Fort De Soto on Saturday evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Pinellas jet ski lightning strike

What we know:

Deputies responded to the area shortly after 6:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a man riding a jet ski had been struck by lightning, PCSO said.

Incident details

What we don't know:

The man was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. His condition was described as life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.