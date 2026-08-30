Tampa shooting leaves man dead in Seminole Heights: Police

The Brief Officers responded to a disturbance on North Nebraska Avenue late Saturday night and found a man shot to death, according to the Tampa Police Department. Investigators confirmed the victim died at the scene in the Seminole Heights neighborhood. Detectives are searching for answers regarding what led to the shooting, but note there is no public threat.



The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead late Saturday night in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa.

Tampa deadly shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 7100 block of North Nebraska Avenue, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, TPD said.

Seminole Heights disturbance

What we don't know:

Police have not provided additional details about what led to the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the disturbance and shooting remain under investigation.