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Tampa shooting leaves man dead in Seminole Heights: Police

By
FOX 13 News
Tampa
Published August 30, 2026 8:10 AM EDT
Published August 30, 2026 8:10 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Officers responded to a disturbance on North Nebraska Avenue late Saturday night and found a man shot to death, according to the Tampa Police Department.
    • Investigators confirmed the victim died at the scene in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.
    • Detectives are searching for answers regarding what led to the shooting, but note there is no public threat.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead late Saturday night in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa.

Tampa deadly shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 7100 block of North Nebraska Avenue, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, TPD said.

Seminole Heights disturbance 

What we don't know:

Police have not provided additional details about what led to the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the disturbance and shooting remain under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa