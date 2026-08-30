Tampa shooting leaves man dead in Seminole Heights: Police
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead late Saturday night in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa.
Tampa deadly shooting
What we know:
Officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 7100 block of North Nebraska Avenue, according to police.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, TPD said.
Seminole Heights disturbance
What we don't know:
Police have not provided additional details about what led to the shooting.
The circumstances surrounding the disturbance and shooting remain under investigation.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.