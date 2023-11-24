Managing your mental health, stress during the holiday season: Psychologist

The holiday season can be full of celebration, but it can also take a physical and mental toll.

From social gatherings to gifts, the holidays can add a lot of pressure onto people. It can also be a time of grief for people mourning the loss of a loved one.

"They want to make time to take care of themselves, take care of their loved ones, buy gifts, juggle time off travel, make sure they've got arrangements for their pets, and everything is just a lot to do," Dr. Wendy Rice, a licensed psychologist, said.

Between unplugging from work and visiting family or friends, Rice said the holidays can be extremely stressful.

"Going home to your family of origin pushes every button that maybe you thought that you had softened or gotten through in your day-to-day life," she said.

In a survey, the American Psychological Association said that 38% of people surveyed said their stress level goes up during the holiday season. Rice said people can also feel pressure to have plans for the holidays or attend a long list of events.

"There are so many festivities that are going on," Rice said. "And if you're on social media, you're seeing this holiday party or this Thanksgiving thing. And if you don't have a lot of friends or family in town, you can end up feeling isolated. It can really take a hit on your self-esteem. So it's really important to know that everybody celebrates the holidays differently. And maybe if you don't have a lot of people surrounding you, it's a time to volunteer."

She said it’s okay for the holidays to look different for you than for someone else, and it’s okay to not have plans.

"And some people, you know, they don't really love the holiday," she said. "So spending it by themselves is a huge relief."

Rice said the end of the year can also magnify a lot of daily stressors in life.

She said it’s even more important during the holiday season to check in on loved ones. Rice said a small gesture to check on them or include them in a celebration can go a long way.

"If you have friends who, you know, struggle during this time of the year, reach out to them," Rice said. "If you can set an extra place at your table, invite them, stop by for a cup of tea or something."

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people diagnosed with a mental illness said their condition is worse during the holiday season.

"I think what's really important is make sure you sleep," she said. "Make sure you're eating. Make sure you're continuing your self-care stuff. Make sure you're doing what you know works for you to get through this time because you're going to be more irritable."

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline operates 24/7.