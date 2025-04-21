Manatee County deputy's SUV overturns after crash with pickup truck
BRADENTON, Fla. - A Manatee County Sheriff's Office SUV ended up on its roof after a crash that also involved a pickup truck in the Bradenton area.
What we know:
The crash happened just before midnight Sunday in the 600 block of 301 Blvd. W.
Investigators at the scene told FOX 13 that the deputy involved in the crash was not seriously injured.
What we don't know:
No further details surrounding the crash or the moments leading to the collision have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
