Manatee County Habitat for Humanity gets $750K in state funds for Palmetto townhomes infrastructure

The Brief Florida state officials awarded $750,000 to Manatee County Habitat for Humanity. The funding covers site infrastructure costs like roads, water and sewer for land near 11th Street West and 8th Avenue West. Groundbreaking is slated within a year, targeting essential workers who receive zero-percent interest loan.



A $750,000 state grant will help Manatee County Habitat for Humanity prepare infrastructure for a new 20-unit affordable townhome development in Palmetto.

Funding Palmetto housing

What we know:

Florida state officials awarded $750,000 to Manatee County Habitat for Humanity. The funding covers site preparation for an empty lot near 11th Street West and 8th Avenue West, close to a Publix.

"This lot was very grown in and just really kind of an eyesore, really being under utilized. Very soon, within 12 months, we will be breaking ground here this will be a very brand new, very modern, nice-looking community for the homeowners who purchased it," said CEO Bernie Quinn.

Quinn credited Sen. Jim Boyd and Rep. Will Robinson for helping secure the funds.

"It’s very encouraging for us because the need is so great for affordable ownership and any help that we can get in a recognition that we can get and that this is a problem and that we can solve this problem is really crucial, because these homes will be lived in my essential workers, nurses and teachers maybe who aren’t able to afford a medium-sized home, but need to be out of rentals and short term housing," said Quinn.

Site prep work

By the numbers:

The $750,000 grant marks the first time in the non-profit's 32-year history that it received funding from the state of Florida. The money funds infrastructure needs including roads, sewer and water pipelines.

Groundbreaking on the 20-townhome community is expected within a year.

Costs and hurdles

What they're saying:

"Construction costs are very high for a non-profit like ours. That’s a hurdle that we have to overcome. Putting in the water road sewer, the infrastructure is very expensive," Quinn said. "Anytime we can get funding like this to put in and provide that foundation of this development is really helpful to us."

Essential worker demand

Why you should care:

The project focuses on providing housing for essential workers, including teachers, nurses and first responders. Habitat for Humanity receives over 500 applications within the first week of opening requests, highlighting local housing needs.

Selected homeowners contribute labor to projects and receive a zero-percent mortgage to keep payments manageable.