Manatee County house explosion injures 3, including a firefighter

Three people, including one firefighter, were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a house exploded in Manatee County, according to the Cedar Hammock Fire Department.

The house is located at 9th Street and 30th in South Bradenton.

Firefighters say the house exploded following a gas leak. The roof was blown off, but four walls are still standing, according to CHFD.

The state fire marshal has been called to investigate.

30th Ave. W. is currently closed from 3rd St. W. to 9th St. W., and 9th St. W. is closed from 30th Ave. to the 9th St. W. Extension. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Courtesy: Cedar Hammock Fire Department

This is a developing story.

