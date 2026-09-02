Manatee County weighs new short-term rental rules, could cost $1.5M in staffing

The Brief Manatee County commissioners are discussing how far the county should go in regulating short-term vacation rentals, including Airbnbs and Vrbos, during a work session Wednesday. County staff estimates a dedicated short-term rental program could require 11 positions costing roughly $1.5 million in the first year, plus about $237,000 annually for software. Commissioners are not expected to adopt an ordinance Wednesday. The board is considering what direction to give staff before any new rules are drafted and brought back for public hearings.



Manatee County commissioners are taking another look Wednesday at how to regulate short-term vacation rentals after months of complaints from residents about noise, parking, trash and large groups staying in single-family neighborhoods.

The discussion could ultimately lead to a new countywide registration and enforcement program. Staff, however, estimates creating that system could cost more than $1 million for staff in its first year.

Manatee County short term rental regulations

What we know:

County staff is presenting commissioners with two broad approaches.

One would rely more heavily on existing county rules governing noise, trash, parking and lighting, while updating those ordinances and enforcement procedures where needed.

The second would create a dedicated short-term rental program that could include mandatory registration, inspections, occupancy standards, proof of state licensing and tax registration, a designated responsible party and penalties for violations.

The issue has been under consideration for more than a year. Commissioners first directed staff to draft an ordinance in January 2025. A motion to move forward with that proposal failed 3-3 in May 2025. In June 2026, commissioners voted 5-0 to bring the issue back.

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At that June meeting, Commissioner Amanda Ballard warned that enforcement could become expensive.

"I am concerned about potential cost and staff’s ability to actually enforce it without additional staffing," Ballard said. "It’ll be a heavy lift."

Vacation rental neighborhood impact

What they're saying:

Residents in several west Manatee County neighborhoods say a relatively small number of high-occupancy rentals have created recurring problems.

The Pine Meadow HOA, for example, says more than a quarter of its roughly 100 homes are now short-term rentals. The HOA says most are well-managed, but five rentals advertising space for 13 to 20 guests generate the majority of its recurring complaints.

Vacation rental owner perspective

The other side:

Rental owners and property managers argue that responsible operators should not face sweeping new restrictions because of a smaller number of problem properties.

One owner, John McNaught, told commissioners in June that the county should focus on existing enforcement.

"Good government should target bad behavior, not create bureaucracy for thousands of responsible citizens who already follow the rules," McNaught said.

Short term rental program costs

By the numbers:

Staff’s preliminary estimates are based on a program covering roughly 3,000 short-term rentals.

The county estimates:

11 positions could be needed during the first year, costing about $1.5 million.

Short-term rental software could cost about $237,000 per year.

Processing 3,000 initial applications could take 50 to 75 weeks.

Staff is considering an initial registration fee of $450, plus a $150 inspection fee, or roughly $600 per property.

Those figures are planning estimates, not an approved budget.

Florida law restrictions

The backstory:

Florida law significantly limits what local governments can do with vacation rentals.

Manatee County cannot simply ban short-term rentals, limit how frequently they are rented or cap the total number of rental properties. County staff also says the county cannot regulate a home as a commercial use solely because it operates as a vacation rental.

That leaves local officials focusing largely on issues such as life-safety inspections, occupancy, parking, noise, trash and enforcement.

Residents have repeatedly argued that enforcement is particularly difficult because many disturbances occur at night or on weekends, after traditional code-enforcement hours. One resident told commissioners in June that existing rules "are not working," saying complaints can effectively start over when a new group of guests arrives.

Public hearing process

What's next:

Wednesday’s meeting is a work session, not a final vote on a short-term rental ordinance.

The county’s presentation lays out a process that would have staff prepare new or revised ordinances following commissioners’ direction, bring drafts back to the board, gather additional public input and ultimately hold three public hearings.