Tampa International Airport's Red Departures drive closure: What travelers need to know

The Brief Tampa International Airport’s Red Departures drive will close on Monday for pavement resurfacing. The four drop-off lanes are expected to remain closed until mid-October. Travelers flying on Red Side airlines will instead be directed to the Red Express Curbsides.



Travelers being dropped off at Tampa International Airport’s Red Departures Side will have to take a temporary detour beginning Monday.

Tampa International Airport Red Departures detour

What we know:

The Red Departures drive to the Main Terminal’s ticketing level will close for resurfacing and passengers will be detoured to the Red Express drop-off lanes.

The work involves removing and replacing the traffic coating on the roadway as part of scheduled maintenance at the airport. The project is expected to last until mid-October.

Passengers flying on airlines that use the Red Side will be directed to the Red Express Curbsides instead of the usual Red Departures drive.

From there, travelers can follow signs and directions to reach the main terminal via elevators or escalators. Those who need the ticketing counters will then head back down to the second floor.

Curbside bag check-in will be available at the Red Express Departures drive.

Travelers who have already checked in, are not checking a bag and already have their boarding pass can use the Red Express escalators or elevators to reach the third level and then take the shuttle to their airside.

Travelers can also avoid the extra steps by using the Blue Side departures drop-off and navigating directly to their airline’s desk.

TPA Red Side airline list

The airlines currently using the Red Side of TPA include:

Air Canada

Alaska Airlines

Avelo Airlines

Breeze Airways

British Airways

Discover Airlines

Edelweiss Air

Frontier

Southwest Airlines

Sun Country Airlines

WestJet

Why the work is happening

The backstory:

Airport officials say the project is part of scheduled maintenance intended to keep the facility in good condition and maintain traffic flow.

The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved a $1.2 million contract with Restocon Corp. in May to complete the Red Departures rehabilitation project.

The work is similar to pavement resurfacing completed on the Blue Departures drive last summer.