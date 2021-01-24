Manatee deputies searching for missing, endangered man who didn’t return from walk

article

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Steven Morlan, 62, after he did not return home from his daily walk Sunday morning.

Morlan needs medications that he does not have with him, and he may become disorientated and confused.

He was last seen leaving the Winn Dixie located at 9th St. E. and 53rd Ave. on foot just before 6 a.m.

Morlan was wearing a blue shirt, black jacket, tan cargo shorts, tan flip flops, and a tan Panama Jack hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

