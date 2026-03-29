Mandatory evacuation issued in Hernando County area due to brush fire: HCFR

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The Brief The Hernando County Fire Rescue has issued a mandatory evacuation following a brush fire. The Preserve Brush fire is fast moving towards Shoal Line Boulevard, according to HCFR. All residences and businesses on the east side of Shoal Line Boulevard between Calienta Street and Osowaw Boulevard should evacuate.



The Withlacoochee Forestry Center has issued a mandatory evacuation of all businesses on the east side of Shoal Line Boulevard due to the Preserve Brush fire.

What we know:

Officials say any residences or businesses on the east side of Shoal Line Boulevard between Calienta Street and Osowaw Boulevard should immediately evacuate, due to smoke and fire conditions.

Officials say businesses on the east side of Shoal Line Blvd are threatened by the fire.

Officials are urging anyone in the area to use caution.

The Florida Forest Service Withlacoochee Forestry Center is on scene with multiple units.

What we don't know:

It is unknown when this fire will be contained, and how many buildings are currently at risk.

What's next:

Further updates will be provided when available by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.