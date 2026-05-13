Tornadoes strike Pasco County, damaging homes and power line: NWS

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The Brief The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Pasco County Tuesday afternoon near Hudson and Shady Hills, both producing peak winds of about 85 mph. The first tornado damaged roofs, lanais, carports and trees near Hudson before crossing U.S. Highway 19, while the second tornado caused mainly tree damage and toppled a large tree onto a mobile home near Shady Hills. No injuries or deaths were reported, and the NWS says its storm survey findings remain preliminary pending final review.



Two tornadoes touched down in Pasco County Tuesday afternoon as strong thunderstorms moved ashore from the Gulf, according to a preliminary damage survey released Wednesday by the National Weather Service in Ruskin.

The backstory:

The first tornado touched down near Hudson around 2:14 p.m. and traveled just over one mile before dissipating around 2:19 p.m. The tornado had estimated peak winds of 85 mph and reached a maximum width of 400 yards, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS says the storm was offshore for several hours before moving inland near Hudson. Damage was first reported along Saltwater Boulevard, where a tree branch snapped onto a power line.

Additional damage included partial roof loss and roof damage to homes along Saltwater Boulevard, as well as damage to lanais and carports near Puffin, Heron and Curlew lanes. Tree damage was also reported along Osprey and Gull lanes before the tornado crossed U.S. Highway 19 and weakened.

Second tornado forms

About 20 minutes later, a second tornado formed west of Shady Hills around 2:43 p.m. The tornado traveled less than one mile and dissipated around 2:48 p.m. after producing peak winds estimated at 85 mph, according to the NWS.

The second tornado caused mostly tree damage, including snapped limbs and branches. A large tree was also uprooted and fell onto a mobile home along Eden Avenue near East Road, officials said.

No injuries or fatalities were reported from either tornado, according to the NWS.

What's next:

The NWS says the survey findings are preliminary and could change following final review in official storm data reports.