Theft ring responsible for over $12 million in stolen items dismantled in Operation D-Fence: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested 14 people in connection to a retail theft ring. The "Save on Construction LLC" is accused of fencing millions of dollars worth of stolen goods. Sheriff Chad Chronister says these "fencing" businesses hurt consumers and local stores.



A massive, organized retail theft ring that was responsible for moving millions of dollars in stolen goods has been dismantled following a joint operation.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a family-run business operating under the name "Save on Construction LLC" is accused of "fencing" stolen goods. Fencing is the illegal practice of knowingly purchasing stolen goods and reselling them for profit.

"This was not a group of opportunistic thieves. This was a highly organized criminal enterprise operating across state lines, targeting businesses, and profiting off stolen goods at a massive scale," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The investigation started after a tip came to the Sheriff's Office.

HCSO said the investigation began in November 2025 after detectives received a tip regarding the potential fencing location in Lutz. HCSO’s Property Division Organized Retail Theft Unit uncovered the massive network.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said an undercover detective successfully infiltrated the ring in April. The sheriff’s office teamed up with The Home Depot, where the operative would sell the "stolen" items directly to the enterprise. The operative built a relationship that eventually led the thieves to place orders with them for specific goods. During the time of the investigation, detectives logged thefts at 33 different hardware stores from the theft ring.

Sheriff Chad Chronister speaks about Operation D-Fence.

The Theft Ring

At the conclusion of the investigation, 14 people were arrested. Four of those arrested were in the country illegally.

HCSO said at the center of the investigation was 55-year-old Hoover Rengifo, who ran the family business under the name "Save on Construction LLC." He worked alongside his wife, two sons, nephews and other co-conspirators. Rengifo allegedly orchestrated the theft, transportation, storage and resale of stolen goods.

One home in Lutz was transformed into the central fencing hub, operating like a makeshift hardware store, according to the sheriff’s office.

Courtesy: HCSO

"You can see how organized it was—almost set up of the convenience, like a hardware store. Like a Home Depot or a Lowe’s where a lot of these thefts were occurring," said Sheriff Chronister. "The paint section was here. The electrical section was over there. Whatever they had was broken up into different sections to make it convenient for their customers when they came for the items—these stolen items."

Investigators say the thefts reached past Florida, and included other states such as Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Courtesy: HCSO

The family would create "demand lists," and dispatch thieves to steal specific items and transport them back to the Lutz distribution site.

"Enterprises like this take millions of dollars in products off the shelves, and consumers foot the bill as retailers try to recover the costs. Thanks to inter-agency collaboration, we dismantled this crime ring from the top down, and we will hold them accountable."

After the investigation, HCSO served four search warrants and fourteen arrest warrants on May 4.

During the raid, detectives seized the following:

Around $5 million in stolen goods

Around $220,00 in U.S. currency

Seven vehicles connected to the theft ring

A RICO Forfeiture lien had also been placed on the main Lutz residence. The 14 individuals now face several charges, including racketeering, trafficking in stolen property, money laundering and grand theft.

Authorities estimate the theft ring is responsible for over $12 million in stolen merchandise and $7 million in money laundering.

"Our Organized Retail Task Force brings law enforcement agencies together to get the maximum punishment for these criminal enterprises," said Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Local perspective:

The investigation remains ongoing. Updates will be provided when they become available.