Manifest Prosthetics blends craftsmanship and technology to help restore independence

The Brief Manifest Prosthetics, Orthotics & Bionics creates custom devices designed around each patient’s needs. The Tampa clinic combines patient care and an onsite fabrication lab under one roof. Its work brings together traditional craftsmanship and digital technology to help people regain mobility and independence.



A step across the room. A return to a favorite activity. The freedom to do more on your own.

At Manifest Prosthetics, Orthotics & Bionics in Tampa, those everyday possibilities are the goal behind the custom devices its team builds and fits.

The veteran-owned business combines hands-on craftsmanship with modern technology to help people living with limb loss.

All under one roof

What we know:

Manifest’s Tampa location houses both its clinic and fabrication lab. That puts the people evaluating patients in the same building as the technicians making their custom prosthetic sockets — the portion of a prosthesis that fits around the remaining limb.

Keeping those steps together allows the team to work on the device where the patient receives care.

The clinic serves people throughout Tampa Bay and beyond.

Services offered

Dig deeper:

According to Manifest, its services include upper and lower-limb prosthetics, pediatric devices, custom orthotic braces and silicone restorations.

The team uses digital scanning as well as traditional casting, choosing the approach based on the patient’s needs.

Care also includes follow-up adjustments and repairs as patients continue using their devices.

A personal connection

What they're saying:

For co-founder Gordon Maniere, the work has a personal connection.

Maniere tells FOX 13 he grew up around his father’s prosthetic lab.

His father was a prosthetist, giving Maniere an early view of the craft and the people it serves.

As a teenager, Maniere began learning to laminate prosthetic limbs. Today, his practice also incorporates digital scanning and has fitted patients with prostheses.

That combination of experience and evolving technology reflects his emphasis on individualized care and addressing problems with fit.

Learn more

What's next:

Manifest Prosthetics’ Tampa clinic is located at 5109 N. Armenia Ave. Listed hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information or to schedule a consultation, visit manifestpo.com or call 813-801-9110.