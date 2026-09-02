St. Pete activists push to put city-owned utility on 2028 ballot
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A coalition of St. Petersburg community groups launched a petition Wednesday to create a city-owned electric utility on the 2028 ballot following the expiration of Duke Energy's franchise agreement.
St. Pete municipal electric utility petition
What we know:
Organizers gathered at Williams Park on Wednesday to kick off the "Public Power St. Pete" campaign for a municipal charter amendment. Advocates argue high electricity bills, predictable rate spikes and Duke Energy's 92% reliance on fossil fuels require local grid control.
The city's 30-year franchise agreement with Duke Energy expired July 31. Under that deal, St. Pete received more than $20 million annually in franchise fees, totaling over $600 million across the 30-year term to help fund police, fire and public services.
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St. Pete City Council member Richie Floyd and organizer Jason Scott argued that assessing options carries no risk and builds leverage for the city. Supporters noted a similar study in Clearwater showed a municipal utility could lower customer rates by 10% immediately and up to 20% over time.
Municipal utility signature requirements
What we don't know:
Organizers have not yet confirmed how many signatures they need to collect to officially place the charter amendment on the 2028 ballot.
City leaders have not announced a final decision on whether to renew the contract or attempt a takeover. City Hall hired an independent firm to conduct a feasibility study on creating a municipal utility, with official findings expected later this year.
Duke Energy response
The other side:
Duke Energy is pushing back against a potential government takeover, calling the effort irresponsible. A utility-commissioned study claims buying the local infrastructure would cost up to $4.1 billion, require 150 miles of new power lines and take nearly a decade to uncouple from the regional grid.
Company representatives warned that missing out on a renewed franchise agreement could force local tax increases or force cuts to public services. Duke Energy maintained that a renewed agreement provides immediate benefits alongside safe, reliable power.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from previous FOX 13 reporting, official statements and studies commissioned by Duke Energy, St. Petersburg City Council records and campaign statements from Public Power St. Pete organizers.