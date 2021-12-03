Mannequin 'ambassador' for annual children's toy drive in Pinellas County was stolen, organizers say

article

A local non-profit is asking for the safe return of an important player in their team's toy drive – their mannequin.

They said "Eliza Doeslittle" is the official ambassador for "We Toy Drive," and even has her own Instagram account. But, she has been missing since Tuesday.

She was apparently taken this week from the area of 113th Street and Ulmerton Road in Largo. The drive's founders are hoping to get her back by Saturday, Dec. 4 before her scheduled appearance at their final toy drive event.

"She's a big part of this toy drive and people do look forward to seeing her," explained Joe White, co-founder of We Toy Drive. "Neighbors walk by and still wave and take pictures of her. So to have her not be at the toy drive is going to be difficult for not just us, but the community cause again she was a staple."

This weekend will be the third annual We Toy Drive at 13215 114th Street. They've been able to donate more than 500 toys to local children's causes.