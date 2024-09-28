Many Bay Area residents still without power after Hurricane Helene

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Hurricane Helene caused hundreds of thousands of Bay Area residents to lose power. Many have been without power for days as crews work to assess damage caused by the storm.

Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative says the goal is to restore power to everyone’s home by the end of Saturday for residents who can safely receive it. According to WREC, 95 percent of the power lines along the coast have been repaired.

Florida Power & Light Company says 93% of customers impacted by Hurricane Helene has had their power restored. Crews are continuing to focus on hardest-hit areas.

According to Duke Energy's outage map, power will be restored in Citrus, Hernado, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sumter County sometime between Saturday and Sunday. Over 100,000 Pinellas residents are still without power.

TECO says 96% of Tampa Electric customers have power. Essentially all customers who can safely accept service will be restored by the evening of Saturday, September 28, according to the power company.

