March of Dimes' March for Babies at Raymond James Stadium in May

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The Brief FOX 13 is partnering with the March of Dimes for the annual March for Babies walk to support maternal and infant health. FOX 13's Laura Moody will be emceeing the event. The walk kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 16th, at Raymond James Stadium. March for Babies includes free parking in the stadium’s main lot.



FOX 13 is teaming up with March of Dimes for the annual event again this year. The event raised funds and awareness for the health of moms and their babies.

The backstory:

FOX 13’s Laura Moody will be the emcee for the walk on Saturday, May 16 at 9 a.m. This year’s March for Babies – Tampa Bay will be held at Raymond James Stadium.

Parking is free and available in the venue’s main lot. For more information, click here.