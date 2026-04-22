March of Dimes' March for Babies at Raymond James Stadium in May
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TAMPA, Fla. - FOX 13 is teaming up with March of Dimes for the annual event again this year. The event raised funds and awareness for the health of moms and their babies.
The backstory:
FOX 13’s Laura Moody will be the emcee for the walk on Saturday, May 16 at 9 a.m. This year’s March for Babies – Tampa Bay will be held at Raymond James Stadium.
Parking is free and available in the venue’s main lot. For more information, click here.
The Source: Information for this story is based on previous FOX 13 reporting.