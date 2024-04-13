March of Dimes' March for Babies raises funds and awareness in Tampa

Members of the community made a difference one step at a time during the March of Dimes' March for Babies walk.

FOX 13 teamed up with March of Dimes for the annual event again this year.

READ: March of Dimes miracle baby born 3 months premature grows up with desire to help children

FOX 13’s Laura Moody was the emcee for the walk on Saturday morning.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

The March for Babies in Tampa was at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The event raised funds and awareness for the health of moms and their babies.

The Polk County March for Babies is on Saturday, April 27 at the Lawn of First Presbyterian Church 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter