Child shot, killed at St. Petersburg home

Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a deadly shooting involving an 11-year-old boy.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. at a home located at 1421 43rd St. S. In St. Petersburg.

Few details have been released, but police say the victim, Amir Williams, was home with his 13-year-old sister and 14-year-old brother when the shooting occurred. Pinellas County students did not have class on Friday.

According to investigators, the boy's mother was in a car crash trying to get home after the shooting and ran the rest of the way.

The boy died at the scene.

Officers are still trying to figure out what happened and who fired the gun.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

