Feeding Tampa Bay’s new medical clinic sees growing demand: ‘Meeting People Where They Are’

The Brief Local organizations are stepping up to bring health care to people in need. Feeding Tampa Bay opened its medical clinic just weeks ago, and they are already seeing high demand.



With slashed federal healthcare funding and the partial government shutdown, Bay Area organizations are doing what they can to bring free health care to the people that need it most.

What we know:

Sitting out in the parking lot of Feeding Tampa Bay Thursday, University of South Florida’s Mo-Bull Nurse Medical Clinic is ready to serve the community.

Inside the clinic, there are two nursing students and a nurse practitioner.

"We have them sign in. We get their information, and then we have them come into the room and see what they need," said Terri Wright, a USF nurse practitioner.

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The mobile health clinic has been in operation since 2023, and it helps local residents stay healthy for free through a grant.

"We have a lot of people that come in who may need medication refills. They may need antibiotics because they're sick," said Wright. "We're able to provide resources for dental, eye exams, and imaging."

Dig deeper:

The mobile health clinic takes health care into neighborhoods, and it’s just one way of helping those in need, including local federal workers.

"You think about the government shutdown, we have specific connections for them. We're just seeing an influx of folks that are just really struggling to put food on their table and need the help to get back on their feet," said Shannon Hannon-Oliviero, a Feeding Tampa Bay spokesperson.

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Families in need can shop at Feeding Tampa Bay’s food pantry, and while they’re at it, they can walk over to the Suncoast Community Clinic. Since the medical clinic’s grand opening a few weeks ago, demand is high.

"Hundreds of people have taken advantage of this clinic, and I will tell you, the senior population most of all, because a lot of decisions that have been made that are out of our hands have changed their healthcare access," said Hannon-Oliviero.

The USF mobile clinic has helped about 2,600 people so far across Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

What they're saying:

A doctor at Suncoast Community Clinic sees patients five days a week, for shots, health checks and more.

"They take care of that kind of entry boots on the ground here. And if you need additional services, they can forward you on to more care," said Hannon-Oliviero.

Whether someone needs to grab food and visit a doctor or find a mobile clinic, local organizations are working to meet people where they are at.

"We're treating people that would otherwise not get care because we are able to go to them," said Wright.